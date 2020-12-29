Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Below 11000 feet, Western and Central
Fremont County and Teller County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.