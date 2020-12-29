Winter Storm Warning issued December 29 at 7:45AM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with locally higher amounts over the southern Sangre de
Cristos. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 8500 Feet, and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.