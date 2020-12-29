Winter Storm Warning issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, with locally higher amounts over the southern Sangre de

Cristo Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 8500 Feet, and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.