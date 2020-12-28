Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 8:51PM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected with freezing drizzle
possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.