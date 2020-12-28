Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 8:51PM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

possible freezing drizzle Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Freezing drizzle

could cause roads to ice up producing hazardous conditions for

the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.