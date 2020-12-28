Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 8:51PM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, southern Sangre

de Cristo Mountains Below 11000 feet, Western and Central

Fremont County and Teller County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow packed

and icy roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.