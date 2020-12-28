Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 12:35PM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected with freezing drizzle

possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County and Baca County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.