Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 12:35PM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 6300 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.