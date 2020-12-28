Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 11:39AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 6300 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.