Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 10:20AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 6300 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow

packed roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.