Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 8:51PM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…the Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 8500 Feet,

and the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as

low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions

are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.