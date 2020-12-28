Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 3:50AM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.