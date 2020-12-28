Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 10:20AM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes. The cold wind

chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.