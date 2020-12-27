Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:19PM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Chaffee County, Western and Central Fremont County,

Mosquito Mountain Range, lower elevations of the Southern Sangre

de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Teller County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.