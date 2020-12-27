Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 11:48PM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central and eastern Chaffee county…southern Sangre De

Cristo mountains below 11000 feet, central and western Fremont

county, the Wet Mountain valley and Pikes Peak and Teller

county.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow

packed roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.