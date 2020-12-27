Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 6:04PM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes with slick and snowpacked roads and poor visibility in
blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero
could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.