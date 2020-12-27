Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:19PM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 8500 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible on snow-
covered roads and heavy snowfall could limit visibility. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
