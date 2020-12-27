Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 11:48PM MST until December 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre

de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could

result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.