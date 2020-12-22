Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 7:10PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

A line of disorganized snow showers approaching the Pikes Peak

Region is expected to move through over the next one to two hours.

Upstream observations have shown that this snow development has

been more moderate in nature, however, there have been some

isolated reports of brief heavy snow. Think these similar trends

will be possible across the Pikes Peak region here shortly, and

once again continuing over the next one to two hours. Those

traveling across this location can expect moderate to briefly

heavy snow, and blowing snow with gusts up to 45 mph. Reduced and

widely varying visibility can also be expected.