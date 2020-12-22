Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 7:10PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
A line of disorganized snow showers approaching the Pikes Peak
Region is expected to move through over the next one to two hours.
Upstream observations have shown that this snow development has
been more moderate in nature, however, there have been some
isolated reports of brief heavy snow. Think these similar trends
will be possible across the Pikes Peak region here shortly, and
once again continuing over the next one to two hours. Those
traveling across this location can expect moderate to briefly
heavy snow, and blowing snow with gusts up to 45 mph. Reduced and
widely varying visibility can also be expected.
