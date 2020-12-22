High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 9:56AM MST until December 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.