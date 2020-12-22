High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 10:03AM MST until December 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Otero, Bent, Prowers, Eastern Las Animas and Baca counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.