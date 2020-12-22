High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 10:03AM MST until December 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.