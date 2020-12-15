Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 3:40AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. These strong winds will cause

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.