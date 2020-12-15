Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 3:19PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph along with

intermittent snow showers are causing areas of blowing snow.

Little to no additional snowfall accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.