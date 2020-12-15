Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 11:01AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.