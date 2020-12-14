Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 2:48PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.