Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 10:04PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. These strong winds will cause areas
of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.