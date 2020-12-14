Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 10:03AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
