Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 5:35AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Patchy dense fog is in place across the eastern plains this

morning, mainly along the Highway 50 corridor from around La Junta

to Lamar. Under the more dense fog, significantly reduced

visibility to around one quarter mile is occurring. Additionally,

this fog along with the cold temperatures are likely producing a

light glaze of ice in spots, especially over bridges and elevated

surfaces. Those traveling this morning should be prepared for

widely varying visibility along with slippery conditions under the

more dense fog. Conditions should improve by mid morning.