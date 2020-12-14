Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 5:35AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
Patchy dense fog is in place across the eastern plains this
morning, mainly along the Highway 50 corridor from around La Junta
to Lamar. Under the more dense fog, significantly reduced
visibility to around one quarter mile is occurring. Additionally,
this fog along with the cold temperatures are likely producing a
light glaze of ice in spots, especially over bridges and elevated
surfaces. Those traveling this morning should be prepared for
widely varying visibility along with slippery conditions under the
more dense fog. Conditions should improve by mid morning.
