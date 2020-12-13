Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 4:08AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet

Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow, especially on Interstate 25. Slippery

and snow packed roads can be expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.