Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 4:08AM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Otero and Bent Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow, especially on Highway 50. Slippery and

snow packed roads can be expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.