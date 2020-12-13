Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 12:20AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Kiowa Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with slippery and snow
packed roads, especially on Interstate 25 and Highway 50.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.