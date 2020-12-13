Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 12:20AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Kiowa Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with slippery and snow

packed roads, especially on Interstate 25 and Highway 50.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

