Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 12:20AM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Baca and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Highways
50 and 160.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.