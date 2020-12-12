Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Pueblo County and Eastern Kiowa County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with slippery and snow packed
roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.