Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain

Valley and the southern I-25 Corridor including Walsenburg and

Trinidad.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow. Slippery and snow packed roads can be

expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.