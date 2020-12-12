Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…El Paso and Crowley Counties, and western Kiowa County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with slippery and snow packed

roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.