Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…El Paso and Crowley Counties, and western Kiowa County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with slippery and snow packed
roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
