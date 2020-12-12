Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in
snow and blowing snow. Slippery and snow packed roads can be
expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.