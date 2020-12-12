Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:58AM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow. Slippery and snow packed roads can be

expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.