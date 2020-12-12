Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 3:11PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet
Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Through 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in
snow and blowing snow, especially on Interstate 25. Slippery
and snow packed roads can be expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.