Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 3:11PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Otero and Bent Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow, especially on Highway 50. Slippery and

snow packed roads can be expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.