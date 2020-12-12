Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 10:16AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches. with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain

Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in

snow and blowing snow, especially on Interstate 25. Slippery

and snow packed roads can be expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.