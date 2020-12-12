Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 3:11PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Baca and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Highways 50
and 160.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.