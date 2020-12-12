Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 10:16AM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
