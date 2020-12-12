Dense Fog Advisory issued December 12 at 5:57AM MST until December 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog with slippery road conditions

can be expected, especially over bridges and elevated surfaces.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.