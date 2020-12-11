Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 6:03PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.