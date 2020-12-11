Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 6:03PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las

Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.