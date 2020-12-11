Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 4:50AM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Raton Mesa.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.