Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:03PM MST until December 13 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Eastern Las Animas, Baca
and Eastern Kiowa Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, primarily on Highway
50 from near Pueblo to the Kansas border.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments