Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:03PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas

Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on

Interstate 25 south of Walsenburg to the New Mexico border.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.