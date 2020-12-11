Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:03PM MST until December 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM
MST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the second Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains above 6300 feet.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST
this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 2
PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments